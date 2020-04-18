12 residents at Lebanon nursing home die of COVID-19

LEBANON, Ind. – On Thursday, the Boone County Health Department reported 12 residents at Homewood Health Campus in Lebanon died of COVID-19.

Lisa Younts with the county health department said there are 50 positive cases and two presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 at the nursing home as of Thursday. She estimates 65 residents live at the facility.

Trilogy Health Services, the company who operates Homewood Health Campus, said the first case of a COVID-19 of an employee was reported on March 30, 2020.

A spokesperson for Trilogy Health Services said they contacted Indiana State Department of Health when they experienced their first resident death on April 2nd.

“Their strike team has collaborated with us on a daily basis to ensure we are doing everything in our power to protect and care for our residents,” said Trilogy Health Services.

At this point, the company said they have tested all residents in the health center for COVID-19.

Residents with confirmed or suspected cases are isolated to a dedicated area of campus for close monitoring and care or transferred to the hospital, if necessary.

Trilogy Health Services said they continue to collaborate daily with ISDH, Witham Hospital and the Boone County Health Department.

This is not the only facility operated by Trilogy Health Services that is experiencing an outbreak.

The company also operates Bethany Pointe in Anderson, Indiana. As of Friday, Trilogy Health Services said 30 residents at that facility had died of COVID-19.

The company said the campus is following all federal, state and local public health guidelines for limiting the spread of infection.

As if these uncertain times were not already stressful, visitor restrictions kept one woman from seeing both of her parents at Homewood Health in Lebanon.

Julia Woods said her mom and dad moved into the facility in October. Her dad was diagnosed with Parkinson’s and stage 4 colon cancer. Her mom battles rheumatoid arthritis.

She became concerned after she heard about the first positive case inside the facility. Then she said her mom became sick.

“Everything was lining up very closely with everything I was hearing on the news about the symptoms,” said Woods.

Woods claimed she fought for more than a week to get her mom tested.

“Then my father began to run a temperature and I started to be concerned about him,” she said.

Eventually, both of her parents were tested for COVID-19 and their results came back positive. Her mom is recovering but her 71-year-old father passed away on Tuesday.

“My mom is suffering the loss of her husband of 52 years, so she has definitely seen better days,” she said.

Boone County health officials believe the state’s strike teams have visited the facility more than five times.

As of Friday afternoon, Woods claimed she still had not heard from the nursing home or Trilogy Health Services about the number of people who had died at the facility.

“I am POA,” Woods said. “I make decisions for my family. I need to be informed so I can make informed decisions.”

Trilogy said they take communication with our employees, residents and families very seriously. They apologize and deeply regret if they did not communicate sooner to any family member, primarily their POA or legal guardian, and are committed to improving our communication plan going forward during COVID-19.

The company said it plans to enhance its website with COVID-19 campus updates soon and launch an enhanced notification system to keep employees and responsible family members updated on a more frequent basis.