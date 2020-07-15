12-year-old boy airlifted to hospital after being shot in Kokomo

KOKOMO — A 12-year-old boy was airlifted to the hospital after being shot in Kokomo, according to the Kokomo Police Department.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to the Terrace Meadows Apartment complex on Marsha Court in response to the shooting.

Kokomo police say they are not sure if he was an intended target or he if was at the wrong place at the wrong time. Police are also not sure if the boy lived at the complex.

There were other people in the area at the time of the shooting, and police have identified a person involved, according to KPD.

Officers are actively looking for a suspect/suspects.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.