12-year-old boy held dying twin brother on way to hospital after Indiana shooting

GARY, Ind. — The family of a 12-year-old boy is grieving after he was shot and killed in northwest Indiana on Saturday.

According to WGN-TV, Demetrius Townsel Jr. was sitting in the backseat with his twin brother Darius while visiting a relative in Gary when someone fired shots at the car sound 9:30 p.m.

Darius tried to save Demetrius by putting pressure on the gunshot wound, and he held his twin brother all the way to the hospital.

Demetrius was pronounced dead at the hospital.

His family members gathered on Monday to plead with the community for help finding his killer. “I can’t hold my baby anymore please turn yourself in,” his mother Catherine Brown said.

“He’s the funniest dude I ever know, picked everybody up, made them laugh,” Darius said.

“I was a victim of gun violence myself. The first time I got shot I was 12 years old. Makes me more determined to find out who did this to him,” Demetrius’ stepfather Lenearl Lightfoot said.

WGN-TV reports there is a $2,000 reward to anyone who helps locate the person who shot Demetrius. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-U-TELL-US (1-800-883-5587).