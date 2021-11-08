12-year-old girl killed, 15-year-old boy injured in northern Indiana hit-and-run crash

AKRON, Ind. (AP) — A hit-and-run crash in northern Indiana killed a 12-year-old girl and left a 15-year-old boy injured, according to authorities.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said dispatchers received a call around 7:30 p.m. Friday about children walking on State Road 19, north of County Road North. The caller said one may have been struck by a passing vehicle. The vehicle that allegedly struck the children didn’t stop and wasn’t at the scene when first responders arrived.

First responders found the boy who had been struck by the rearview mirror and was hospitalized for injuries. After a search, authorities then found 12-year-old Brelynna Felix. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members said they were siblings.

“The kids were just going out to get snacks like they’ve always done,” Ali Steyn, the victim’s aunt, told WNDU-TV. “It’s something that they do all the time. They walk the street to go get snacks and stuff like that.”

A 26-year-old man, Gage Rogers, was taken into custody and faced preliminary charges of leaving the scene of a fatal accident and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury. A listed number for Rogers could not be located Sunday. It was immediately clear if he had an attorney.