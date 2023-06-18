HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A 13-year-old is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the individual responsible for striking the juvenile and driving away.

Deputies with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, to State Road 109 in Wilkinson to assist a juvenile that had been struck by a car.

Upon arrival, deputies found a male child on the ground next to a bicycle. Authorities couldn’t confirm how long the child had been on the ground before assistance was called.

The child could not speak and had his eyes open, HCSO said. The child was brought to Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis for medical treatment. The child was last reported to be in critical condition.

Investigators are continuing their search to identify the individual behind the hit-and-run by reviewing all available footage from cameras in the area and speaking to neighbors.

The front of the suspect’s vehicle may have received damage, as well as the right and passenger sides.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at 317-477-1199. This plea also extends to anyone living on State Road 109 between State Road 234 and the Dollar General in Wilkinson.

Anyone with camera footage from 9:45 p.m. to 10:10 p.m. is asked to reach out to detectives.