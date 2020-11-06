13-year-old in critical condition after being struck by train in Logansport

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was struck by a train Thursday in Logansport, according to the Logansport Police Department.

Police were called to the area of the 800 block of East Melbourne Avenue at about 4:10 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a 13-year-old boy who was awake. He was flown to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis in critical condition, according to police.

LPD says they spoke with the Norfolk Southern employees who were operating the train, as well as witnesses who saw the incident.

A preliminary investigation reveals the teen was walking eastbound on the tracks when the train, also headed eastbound, approached him. The 13-year-old then stepped off of the tracks and continued walking in the track ballast area on the north side when an unknown object struck him, according to LPD.

An invesitgation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information should call Detective Flaude Dillon at 574-725-2826.