Carmel, Ind. – Lace-up your running shoes because it’s race day in Carmel, Indiana!

4,500 runners from 41 different states and at least six different countries are competing at the 13th Annual Carmel Marathon this year. This is the largest race day since the pandemic.

Runners had a chance to compete in a 5K, 10K, half marathon, or full marathon. This includes runners of all ages, from award-winning athletes to first-time racers.

One of those first-time marathon runners is Stacy Becvar from Avon, Indiana.

“It is kind of surreal,” Stacy Becvar, a first-time Marathon racer, said. “You knew it was coming, the build-up to it like, ‘Oh my gosh, I am really doing this,’ but now being here, it’s cool. I am calm and [want to] take it all in.”

Becvar says it took a lot of training and hard work to get to this point. She has advice for anyone looking to compete in races like this one.

“Your body is amazing, and it can do anything you put your mind to, and with the right help and getting in tune with your body and eating at the right times and the right things, you can do a lot.”

