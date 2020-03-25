14 people have died from coronavirus in Indiana; 477 total cases reported

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — There are 112 new cases of the coronavirus in Indiana since Tuesday morning. That brings the state total to 477. There are now 53 out of 92 counties in Indiana with confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Fourteen people have died from the coronavirus. That's up by two since Tuesday. Hancock and Howard Counties both reported their first deaths.

Deaths were reported in the following counties: Marion (6), Johnson (3), Allen, Howard, Delaware, Hancock, and Scott Counties.

Marion County reported 67 new cases since Tuesday morning, bringing their total to 226. That's the most in the state.

The new numbers show 3,356 people have been tested statewide.

The ISDH is tracking cases daily on its website.

