14-year-old, 17-year-old arrested for Kokomo Beach shooting

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police arrested two teenagers in connection to a shooting at Kokomo Beach.

A 17-year-old male was detained for attempted murder, while a 14-year-old male was arrested for aiding, inducing or causing attempted murder.

The charges stem from an incident on June 15 in which a juvenile male was shot.

Police are now attempting to locate a third suspect who is a 16-year-old male. He is wanted for aiding, inducing or causing attempted murder.

Officers also detained a juvenile immediately after the shooting that was found to be in possession of a handgun. He was taken into custody for dangerous possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen handgun.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Captain Mike Banush at 456-7278 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017. You may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with your anonymous tip.

