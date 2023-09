Happening this fall, the 15th Annual GermanFest returns! There will be traditional arts and crafts, live weiner dog races, and plenty of German culture to take part in. party The festival is October 7th from 2-6 p.m. at the Athenaeum. The foundation president, Craig Mince, shares more details on the show. You can learn how to volunteer or get your tickets, here.

