16 charged in Kokomo drug sweep; nearly 2 pounds of meth seized

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department Drug Task Force has announced the results of its Operation “Routine Maintenance” with the DEA.

Between January 2021 and September 2021, investigators conducted 36 controlled buy investigations that netted 40 felony charges filed in Howard County against 16 individuals.

Charges included in this operation are dealing methamphetamine, dealing a narcotic drug, dealing a schedule III controlled substance, dealing a schedule IV controlled substance, neglect of a dependent, dealing marijuana, and possession of methamphetamine.

Approximately 775 grams (1.75 pounds) of methamphetamine and three firearms were seized during this operation.

Five of the individuals (Cody Long, Amy Lowe, Matthew Vance, Cynthia Ponder, and Jerry Glenn) were also federally charged in the United States Southern District with Distribution of Controlled Substances.

The following people have been charged in conjunction with this operation:

Joseph Bogue – Dealing methamphetamine (2 counts), dealing a schedule III controlled substance

Jessica Leija- Dealing methamphetamine (3 counts)

Cody Long – Distribution of controlled substances, in violation of 21 U.S.C. 841(a)(1)

Shelby Shelley – Dealing a schedule III controlled substance (3 counts)

Leslie Marr – Dealing methamphetamine (3 counts)

Alisha Johnson – Dealing in a narcotic drug (3 counts)

Amy Lowe – Distribution of controlled substances, in violation of 21 U.S.C. 841(a)(1)

Shaun Thieke – Dealing methamphetamine (3 counts)

Karra Riggins – Dealing a schedule IV controlled substance (3 counts)

Davina Wood – Dealing methamphetamine (3 counts)

Darrell Williams – Dealing methamphetamine (1 count)

Justin Cox – Possession of methamphetamine, dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana, neglect of a dependent

Ronda Minor – Possession of methamphetamine, dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana, neglect of a dependent

Jerry Glenn – Distribution of controlled substances, in violation of 21 U.S.C. 841(a)(1)

Matthew Vance – Distribution of controlled substances, in violation of 21 U.S.C. 841(a)(1)

Cynthia Ponder – Distribution of controlled substances, in violation of 21 U.S.C. 841(a)(1)

All individuals in this operation have been arrested except for Davina Wood. This case remains active for investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sgt. Aaron Tarrh (765-456-7204) or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017. You may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with your anonymous tip.