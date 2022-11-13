WARSAW, Ind. – A school bus vs. semi crash in Warsaw, Indiana critically injured three student-athletes from an Illinois high school hockey team Saturday evening. Including the three very critical injuries, 13 others suffered injuries, and 10 people had no injuries from the wreck.

Police said a total of 26 people were on the bus, including two coaches, the bus driver, and the high school hockey team from St. Ignatius College Prep out of Chicago, Illinois.

The team was in Indiana for the weekend for a hockey tournament and were back to their hotel at the time of the crash, according to police.

According to police, the crash happened just after 8 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Center Street. Police received calls prior of a tractor-trailer serving into other lanes and speeding.

Officers were on their way to intercept the semi-trailer when they were notified it hit a school bus.

First responders quickly determined multiple children ranging from 14 and 17 years old with most being 15 were injured.

Medics transported two of the critically injured athletes to a hospital in Fort Wayne. Medics also transported the other critically injured student-athlete to a hospital in Warsaw.

The rest of the athletes, coaches, and the bus driver went to an area hospital by a Warsaw Community Schools, according to police.

An initial investigation determined at least one of the student-athletes was ejected from the bus as it was making a turn off U.S. 30 onto Center Street.

Police said the bus driver cooperated with investigators and consented to a blood draw due to the seriousness of the crash.

The semi-driver continued west of U.S. 30 before coming to a stop off the roadway near where the crash happened, according to police.

Police said they detected a strong odor of alcohol when they talked with the driver of the semi. The driver also had slurred speech when talking with officers on scene.

Warsaw Police Officers began an OWI investigation. The semi driver failed the field sobriety test, then refused a chemical test by police.

Police said they were granted a search warrant allowing them to take the driver to an area hospital for a blood draw.

The driver has been identified as 58-year-old Victor Santos of Brooklyn, New York.

58-year-old Victor Santos

Santos is currently charged with felony operating while intoxicated, causing serious bodily injury.

The crash remains under investigation.