16-year-old arrives at hospital with gunshot wound; IMPD investigates

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say they are investigating after a 16-year-old arrived at Riley Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound Tuesday.

The teenager arrived at the hospital at around 3:45 p.m. and is said to be stable condition. It is unclear if the teen was dropped off or took them self to the hospital.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is working to determine where the shooting occurred and who was involved.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.