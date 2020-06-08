16-year-old dies in hospital during deadly weekend in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — A violent weekend resulted in four more homicides across Indianapolis and keeps the city on a record pace for murders this year.

A 16-year-old died over the weekend after being shot in the head during dispute involving a large group of teens last week on Edgemont Avenue.

The teenage victim was identified as David Lowery Junior.

“You know I met him with he was 12. He came through the work program and it hurts,” said youth football coach Donnell Hamilton.

Donnell coached David’s youth football team, the Steelers at the MLK Center, where Lowery also took part in a summer work crew which has been limited by the coronavirus this year.

“I know these kids have been in their house for three months and they’re trying to do anything they can to entertain themselves and sometimes it leads to violence,” said MLK Center mentor Damon Lee.

Leaders at the MLK Center wish the city would do more to fund programs designed to help keep kids safe and out of trouble.

“We need to have funding for year round youth programing, so kids can have conflict resolution skills and listen to them and give them a voice,” said MLK Center executive director Allison Luthe.

In addition to Lowery’s murder, this weekend on Canary Court police found a man shot to death in an apartment stairwell.

A 21-year-old woman identified as Doneasha Galbreath was found dead inside a car on East Market.

On Sunday night, police say hundreds of people gathered near 29th and MLK when 21-year-old Rasool Abdul-Haqq was shot to death.

“Martin Luther King Street stands for the exact opposite of violence, it stands for peace,” said Rev. Charles Harrison with Indy Ten Point.

Harrison is especially frustrated by the killing on MLK, because it’s happened before.

In August 2016 a large block party on MLK exploded into violence and left a 26-year-old man dead.

In 2018, three more men were killed after large crowds had attended a popular jazz festival along MLK.

“I think this is very frustrating. Enough is enough. We cannot continue to have this go on and have a shootout in the middle of the street on MLK,” said Harrison.

So far, Indianapolis has had 90 homicides. Last year at the same time the city had 64 homicides.

Police have not released any suspect information on any of the weekend homicides. Anyone with information on those cases can contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.