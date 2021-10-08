Center Grove students involved in deadly vehicle crash in Greenwood; 1 killed, 1 critically injured

GREENWOOD, Ind. — A 16-year-old is dead and another teen is seriously injured after a head-on crash in Greenwood.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says the single-vehicle crash happened around 7:10 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of South Paddock Road.

Deputies located a Volkswagen GTI that had wrecked into a tree on the west side of S. Paddock Road, just north of Olive Branch Road.

Two people inside had be to be cut out of the vehicle by the White River Fire Department.

Police say the passenger of the vehicle, Austin Norris, 16, was killed in the crash. The driver, Hunter Riffle, 16, was taken to an Indianapolis hospital in critical condition.

A message sent out to families at Center Grove High School indicated the teenagers were students there.

Witnesses told deputies it appeared the Volkswagen was traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash.

The accident is still under investigation by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone who witnessed the crash or saw the car before it crashed is asked to please call the sheriff’s office at 317-346-4615. Please refer to case number J21012242 when supplying information to investigators.

Police are specifically looking to speak with the driver of a smaller style light colored gray SUV with some type of luggage container attached to the top of the SUV. They may have witnessed the Volkswagen prior to the accident occurring.