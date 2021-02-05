18-year-old arrested, charged with murder of another 18-year-old in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS – An 18-year-old is behind bars accused of killing another teenager on Indy’s near northeast side.

The arrest this week took place four months after the murder.

On a Friday night in mid-October, police were called to a neighborhood near East 28th and Rural and found an 18-year-old shot to death.

The mother of Randall Jenkins, who was better known to friends and family as Deon, is still grappling with an overwhelming sense of loss.

“I hope that someday it gets better, but I don’t think it ever will,” said the victim’s mother Faynell Jenkins.

According to the affidavit, the accused killer Dominque Freeman, got into an argument with the mother of his child, who Jenkins had been dating.

The court records claim Jenkins, who was unarmed, went to the suspect’s house to try and resolve the dispute when Freeman opened fire.

“There’s no reason for that. None whatsoever,” said Faynell.

Still, the grieving mother had an unexpected message for her son’s accused killer.

“I feel sorry for him. I really do. I feel sorry for him,” said Faynell.

While the shooting marked one of a record breaking 245 homicides last year, Faynell wishes the city’s youth would learn to settle their conflicts without guns.

“All they know is the moment. All they know is what they feel and what they want to do,” said Faynell. “They’re not even thinking about what they’re doing. They’re just doing.”

Yet Faynell, who adopted Jenkins when he was just 9-months-old, believes combating violence begins not with police or community groups, but with parents.

“It all starts from home,” said Faynell. Take time with your children. Know what they’re doing. We have to teach our kids.”

The 18-year-old suspect is being held without bond at the Marion County Jail pending trial.