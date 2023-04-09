NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in Noblesville Thursday night.

Noblesville Police Department Officers responded to a report of shots fired at the 21500 block of Raccoon Court on the northwest side of the city on April 6 around 10:18 p.m.

Officers discovered a deceased male near the driveway of the address after arriving at the scene. The victim appeared to have sustained multiple gunshot wounds, according to NPD. An official cause of death will be determined by the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office in due course.

The victim has been identified as Grayson Aubrey Rhue, 18, of Roswell, Georgia.

NPD confirmed that three people were inside the residence at the time of the incident. These subjects were interviewed by investigators as evidence was collected. NPD said the three subjects were not the homeowners but were watching over the residence while the homeowners were away.

These same subjects complied with the investigation by providing statements to responding officers and investigators. The subjects were released pending further investigation.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that Rhue approached the front door of the residence and rang the doorbell. It appears that a short conversation occurred between the subjects already inside the residence and Rhue.

The conversation then apparently concluded. Rhue came to the front door again a few seconds later and entered the home. It was then that Rhue allegedly drew a handgun and threatened the three subjects.

One of the houseguests then proceeded to draw a handgun and allegedly fired several times at Rhue, according to NPD. Rhue ran out of the home before collapsing near the edge of the driveway.

Responding officers recovered a handgun near Rhue’s deceased body.

NPD said it is still searching for another suspect in this case who they believe accompanied Rhue on the night of the shooting. At this time, the subject appears to be a male but NPD concedes that it is difficult to confirm that at this time due to the face and hands being covered by a mask and gloves.

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the NPD Criminal Investigation Division at 317-776-6370.