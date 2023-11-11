MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — An inmate at the Madison County Jail has died.

According to a press release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, at approximately 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning, an 18-year-old female inmate was found unresponsive in the jail.

Jail and medical staff attempted life-saving measures, but the inmate ultimately died. Madison County Sheriff John Beeman has requested Indiana State Police investigate in the incident.

Indiana State Police reported that the inmate’s toxicology and autopsy results are pending. At this time, investigators do not believe the inmate’s death is related to any foul play.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office is actively assisting ISP with its incident investigation.