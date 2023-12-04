INDIANAPOLIS — An 18-year-old woman is dead, and her family is searching for answers following a deadly shooting on Indy’s northeast side.

Just before 7 p.m. Sunday, police were called to a neighborhood on Crest Lane and found an 18-year-old woman shot to death in the street.

Neighbors said they heard gunshots, but have no idea what led to the shooting. The victim was killed just a few blocks from her mother’s home.

“I’m hurt,” Crystal Conner said. “My heart hurts. I’m in disbelief. I’m sitting in her room thinking she’ll come home, and that’s just not it.”

Crystal Conner lived with her daughter, Ariel Calhoun, in the same neighborhood where the killing took place.

In fact, Crystal heard the gunshots from her home and saw police lights flashing before she realized that gunfire had claimed her daughter’s life.

“I just don’t understand it,” Conner said. “I never thought that I’d be getting ready to cremate my daughter.”

Crystal believes her daughter was trying to return home when she was killed.

“My baby was being chased, and she was running home to me, and she didn’t make it because they shot her,” said Conner.

On Monday, Ariel’s family released some balloons in honor of their loss, and they pleaded for the public’s help to find the person responsible for the shooting.

“Ariel didn’t deserve to be shot down,” said Conner. “Everybody loved Ariel, so I’m floored.”

Ariel’s death marks the 35th homicide in Indianapolis this year involving someone 18-years-old or younger. That number includes 23 juvenile victims.

Ariel’s mother is frustrated by the growing number of young lives being lost.

“It’s like nobody has remorse or respect or care for anybody,” said Conner. “It’s just mind-blowing. I just don’t understand it.”

No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Jose Torres at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or email the detective at Jose.Torres@indy.gov.

Alternatively, they can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.