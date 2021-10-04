1,822 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths reported in Indiana

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 1,822 positive coronavirus cases in its latest update, with no additional COVID-19 deaths.

The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 9.5% with a rate of 17.9% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 98.9% of samples tested this month, according to state data.

The agency said 17,710 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated. To date, 3,264,721 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 3,287,689 individuals are fully vaccinated.

The health department said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Image via IDOH

The County Metric map shows 75 in Orange, 4 in Yellow and 13 in Red. Zero counties were in Blue. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

Since the start of the pandemic, the state has reported 972,067 total positive cases and 15,273 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 500 probable COVID-19 deaths.

In the vaccinated population, the state reports a total of 39,176 breakthrough cases, 845 breakthrough hospitalizations and 334 breakthrough deaths.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 1,883 total COVID-19 patients: 1,675 confirmed and 208 under investigation.

ISDH says 23.4% of ICU beds and 68% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 12 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.