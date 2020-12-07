19-year-old faces charges for allegedly murdering girlfriend

INDIANAPOLIS— Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Monday that Brenen Mosley, 19, has been formally charged in the shooting death of his girlfriend, Autumn Garay.

As previously reported, Mosley was arrested Wednesday after police were called to his apartment complex on East Westfield Blvd. and found two people shot on the night of Sunday, November 29.

Mears said when officers arrived, Mosley was outside of his apartment bleeding from his head and allegedly told officers he accidentally shot his girlfriend and then shot himself.

Police found Autumn-Alexia Garay, 20, inside the front room of the apartment with a gunshot wound along with a firearm and two cell phones located near her body.

Police said Garay died on the scene and Mosley was taken to the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The prosecutor said that police believed at the time that Garay’s body temperature felt colder than normal, and it is alleged that Mosley failed to call 911 after she was shot and instead called a family member who told someone else to make the call.

According to court records, Mosley initially gave conflicting accounts of what happened, even claiming the victim shot herself, but after being arrested the accused killer allegedly admitted he murdered his girlfriend.

In the affidavit police claim Mosley confessed to police, “He was attempting to stop Autumn from leaving the residence… when Autumn went to walk by he shot her in the chest.”

According to Mears, the state believes that Mosley shot the victim and later himself. He has been charged with murder and criminal confinement for his alleged role in the incident.