19-year-old loses hand in accident, thanks truck driver who stopped to help

INDIANAPOLIS – A 19-year-old lost her hand in a car accident. The young victim is crediting a stranger for stopping and saving her.

Around 1 o’clock Saturday morning, Chuck Copley was driving his semi on 465 near South Sherman. He was on his way to Kentucky for work. Copley was right behind a speeding car that crashed, and he knew someone had to be hurt. Footage from INDOT cameras shows moments after the wreck and it shows Copley’s semi stopped on the side of the highway.

“So, I pulled my truck over, jumped out and see if I could go help. Everybody’s in a frantic mode, not knowing what to do,” said Chuck Copley, a semi-truck driver

There was a group of people inside the smashed car. A young woman was hurt the worst, she was bleeding a lot and her hand was gone.

“(I was) just trying to help her as much as you can, trying to get her to calm down,” said Copley.

Copley used to be a volunteer firefighter and he knew exactly what to do.

“We needed to make a tourniquet. So, I asked the gentleman for his bandana he had on to wrap around her arm and then I went and got a bungee cord out of the semi and then came back and wrapped that around her arm,” said Copley.

Copley stayed until first responders showed up and then he hit the road. Less than a day later, he got a message.

“I am so grateful, I don’t even know what else to say other than I’m so grateful,” says Haley Waters, a victim.

19-year-old Haley Waters wanted to make sure Copley knew what he did may have ended up saving her. She’s had a couple of surgeries and she’s still in the hospital with her right arm wrapped up in a bandage.

“I’ll wake up sad and then I’ll be really sad it won’t bother me and then it will,” said Waters.

Waters is reminding herself of just how strong she is and how caring even strangers can be.

“It shows there are good people out there and no matter how dark the world may seem right now, there are good people out there that will help you

Waters is expected to go home Tuesday. She tellsFOX59, two other drivers stopped to help, and she wants them to know she’s thankful to both of those drivers as well.

Indiana State Police say speed was a factor and the driver ran from the scene.