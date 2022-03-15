INDIANAPOLIS — The death of a Black man who was killed in a lynching in an Indianapolis park has officially been classified as a homicide — 100 years later.

19-year-old George Tompkins’ death was labeled a suicide on his death certificate in March of 1922. He was found hanging from a tree in Riverside Park with his hands tied behind his back, according to the Indiana Remembrance Coalition (IRC).

Tompkins was then buried in an unmarked grave at Floral Park Cemetery on North Holt Road.

After doing its own research, an IRC representative said Tompkins had never been accused of a crime, and the motive for his killing has never been determined. So the interfaith group asked the coroner’s office to take another look at the 1922 case.

On Saturday, March 12, 2022, Chief Deputy Coroner Alfie McGinty confirmed Tompkins’ death is now being called a homicide on a revised death certificate.

It came on the same day a memorial service and ceremony was held at Tompkins’ grave site to add a headstone.

According to the IRC, McGinty said, “The Marion County Coroner’s Office is honored to participate in correcting this injustice,”

Because it happened in 1922, Tompkins’ death will not be counted among the city’s yearly homicide count for 2022.