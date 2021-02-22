$19M to be invested in Indy’s parks and public facilities

INDIANAPOLIS — Mayor Joe Hogsett will announce a major investment in Indy parks and the planning and design of several municipal facilities.

The mayor is expected to take the podium at 2 Monday afternoon at the Frederick Douglass Park family center to unveil a $19 million dollar plan. The money will go towards funding design and to give due diligence for several public facilities all across Marion County.

Those facilities will include Douglass Park as well as several other city buildings in need of relocation and major upgrades.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office, Department of Public Works sites and Animal Care and Control have all been identified in the past for new or improved facilities.

The proposal will go before city county councilors Monday night as the first step to pay for planning and design and the issuance of bonds to finance all the projects.