1st & 2nd generation Black doctors break barriers in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS- Black Hoosiers have excelled in every field, which includes medicine. They did so especially in eras where Black Americans were not allowed to seek care at most hospitals.

“Health is wealth” is the saying, but it’s hard to be healthy when your doctor isn’t just miles away but states away. That was the reality in America until the mid-20th century– all tied to race.

“‘Oh yeah, there’s a lot of racism in medicine,” answered Dr. Earle Robinson Jr., when asked about the topic in a field he’s helped excel over 40 years.

In the early 1900s, there were about 100 or so Black hospitals, the only places Black patients could go. Out of those facilities, half of dozen had residency programs, often the only ones to admit Black doctors, who despite their academic qualifications were not admitted at white residency programs.

“Like in 1937, there were only 18 Black specialists in the whole country. There were 18,000 white specialists— that shows you the difference,” detailed the retired obstetrician-gynecologist (OBGYN), who’s also dedicated his life to researching the racial disparities among medical students and doctors.















PHOTOS PROVIDED BY: Missouri Historical Society Collections

Dr. Robinson Junior became a specialist at one of the nation’s few Black residency programs– Homer G. Phillips Hospital in Saint Louis, Missouri.

It’s where his dad, Dr. Earle Robinson, Sr. was one of the hospital’s 1st 27 medical interns.

Dr. Earle Robinson, Sr.

“One of the red caps– you know the guy that puts the bag on the train– said, ‘Where you colored guys going?’ They said, ‘We’re going to Kansas City. We just graduated; we’re doctors!’ He (the red cap) said, ‘Well, you know, they just built a colored hospital here, and I don’t think they have no doctors there,’” his son recounted.

And the rest is history! 2 years later, a job ad from an Evansville doctor brought the Robinson family to Indiana. It was a reunion of sorts since Dr. Robinson Sr.’s family lived in Atlantic City, where he met his wife, a teacher. The elder doctor worked at the hotels there as a bellhop to cover is tuition costs. Once admitted to his medical internship in St. Louis, he left the family to attend to his studies. Indiana would reunite everyone under one roof.

“Wasn’t no GPS; he had to go by the sun and the stars so that’s what my dad did,” Robinson Jr. said.

And that launches some unique stops in Dr. Robinson Jr.’s own story.

“Well, I’m an interesting person,” he jokes!

If you don’t believe the 88-year-old, you only need to spend a few minutes with him, and he reminisces about his memories.

“The next thing I know, we were fighting in the club and I have on a cashmere sweater. He grabbed my sweater– I ain’t about to have him tear my cashmere sweater,” he recalled, describing a bar fight in Bloomington after defending a Black classmate he’d just met.

That story ends with NFL legend DJ Dozier plus NBA & IU star Wally Choice jumping in.

Sprinkled over these 8 decades are also medical achievements. Dr. Robinson Jr. is the first Indiana physician to perform a laparoscopic cholecystectomy, which offers less recovery time and reduced chances of infection. It’s a gallbladder removal that’s now innovated medicine– as every specialty uses the technique to maximize a patient’s surgery recovery.

Dr. Earle Robinson Jr. performing Indiana’s 1st laparoscopic cholecystectomy, a minimally invasive surgery that often reduces surgery complications and results in better patient recovery.

By 1990, the Black physician introduced this minimally invasive surgery to the Hoosier state, after becoming one of only 40 American doctors to learn the technique from German inventors.

“The general surgeon would be doing the operation, but I would be the scissors,” he described. I knew all the instruments; I knew how they worked.”

The 2nd generation doc says, even then, colleagues often dismissed his leadership and expertise.

Dr. Robinson Jr. graduated from Indiana University Medical school in the 1950s, just as segregation ended. He left for his residency & internship at Homer G. Phillips Hospital, the same place his father man history. Robinson Jr. came back to Indiana for his first job, and once again, he says peers doubted his skills– this time in the delivery room.

“I examine her. I say, ‘This lady isn’t even dilated yet! What y’all do?’ They say a rectal exam. I said, ‘Rectal exam! They stopped doing rectal exams back in the 1800s.’ I said, ‘We’ve been doing vaginal exams in St. Louis for the last 30 years,’” he recalled a time he was the OBGYN on call and rushed to the delivery room to find the staff using outdated procedures.

Racism wouldn’t be the last hurdle the doctor faced. Nearly a decade after moving to work at the Indianapolis Veterans Affairs clinic & its psychology ward, his dad, Dr. Robinson Sr., and mom were murdered at their 2-story downtown apartment.

Through it all, Dr. Robinson Jr. pushed forward.

Asked what about his biggest achievements, the retired OBGYN reflected, “I say to develop technology I did, to take medicine from just cutting with a scalpel and sew people up.”

Now Indiana patients have Dr. Robinson Jr. and Sr. to thank for those medical advancements and many more!