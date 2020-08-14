2 alleged armed robbers arrested; court docs tie at least 1 suspect to Chris Beaty murder investigation

INDIANAPOLIS – Two people were arrested in connection with a downtown armed robbery, and according to court documents, at least one suspect has ties to the murder investigation of well-known Indianapolis businessman and former Indiana University football standout Chris Beaty.

Police say Alijah Jones, 23, and Marcus Anderson, 23, face charges of armed robbery. They are accused of being two of the men in surveillance video robbing a woman at gunpoint in a parking garage in the 300 block of North Delaware Street during the riots in downtown Indianapolis at the end of May.

In a July 21 court filing by a Marion County deputy prosecutor, Jones is listed as a witness or a suspect in Beaty’s murder, which happened minutes after the armed robbery and in close proximity.

A warrant was issued for Jones this week in Marion County. Police located him in Tippecanoe County on an unrelated DUI and marijuana charge. IMPD picked him up last night.

Anderson was arrested on August 7 on a warrant during a traffic stop.

Police say this is still an active investigation. Detectives want the public’s help with identifying the female shown wearing a multi-colored jacket in the photo below.

Photo provided by IMPD

They’re also asking the public for assistance with identifying the man wearing a black long sleeve shirt with a “Champion” logo in this picture.

Photo provided by IMPD

IMPD says they are wanted in connection with other robberies and/or investigations in the area around the same time.

Additionally, investigators are seeking information regarding what they believe to be a related, but unreported, armed robbery committed by this group. The incident occurred in the 100 block of East Michigan Street.

If you have any information, call the IMPD Homicide Unit at 317-327-3475. If you would like to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).