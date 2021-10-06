2 arrested after 4-year-old shot in the leg in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Two people were arrested Tuesday after a 4-year-old boy shot in one of his lower legs, South Bend police said.

The boy was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Terry Nailon and Rickey Williams charged with neglect of a dependent and animal neglect, police said. A badly emaciated dog was also found in the home, police said.

“It is concerning. Any time somebody is shot or at least thought to be shot is horrific in and of itself, but when you throw in a 4-year-old, that just makes it that much worse. Ridiculous and senseless,” Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski said.

One other child was in the home at the time.

The incident remains under investigation, police said

