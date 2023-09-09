INDIANAPOLIS – State police say two drivers got into a road rage incident on I-65 near Franklin Friday. They say one of the drivers fired shots that hit the other car. Police say there were no injuries reported, however investigators located damage consistent with bullet holes in one of the vehicle’s involved. The incident was reported to police just after 11 a.m. Friday when they received a call about shots being fired on I-65 northbound near the 97 mile marker.

Police say the victim was able to give them a description of the suspect’s vehicle. An Indiana State Police Detective happened to be in the area near the location of the call.

The detective was able to locate the suspect vehicle, a white Nissan, on I-65 northbound at the 107 mile marker.

Police say the detective followed the vehicle until other troopers caught up and together they pulled over the vehicle.

A preliminary investigation by investigators determined the driver of the White Nissan allegedly fired shots at the occupants of a Suburu while driving on I-65.

Police searched the suspect’s vehicle and found a handgun and marijuana inside.

Police arrested the driver, 24-year-old Nasier Johnson of Lorain Ohio, on preliminary charges of Criminal Recklessness, Intimidation and Possession of Marijuana. The passenger, 20 year old Armani Crooks of Lorain Ohio, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana.

Both suspects were transported to the Johnson County Jail where they are being held.

State police say they are working with the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office to determine final charges in Friday’s shooting.