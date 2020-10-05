2 arrested after year-long homicide investigation in Morgan County

Justin M. Blake (left) and Britney D. Overton (right) (photos provided by Morgan County Sheriff)

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — The Morgan County Sheriff arrested two people from Indianapolis Tuesday after a 13-month homicide investigation.

Officials said around 3:45 p.m. on September 13, 2019, Morgan County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 11000 block of North Mann Road in Mooresville after a report of a possibly deceased person lying on the side of the road.

Deputies found a deceased victim who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was later identified as Alexander Dashiell Jackson, 23, of Indianapolis.

The Morgan County Major Crimes Task Force began a homicide investigation that lead to the identification of two Indianapolis people believed to be involved in Jackson’s murder.

Officials said arrest warrants for murder were issued out of Morgan County Superior Court 1 for Justin M. Blake, 19, and Britney D. Overton, 26, both of Indianapolis, on September 29, 2020.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from US Marshal’s Office and the Marion County Sheriff, arrested Blake and Overton who were taken into custody without incident in the Indianapolis area.