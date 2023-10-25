PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — Two bears escaped a residence in west central Indiana Tuesday and were briefly loose, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to a home near the town of Clinton Falls after receiving calls that a homeowner’s two bears had escaped their residence, PCSO said.

Image provided by Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. Image provided by Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. Image provided by Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived and found the bears inside a fenced-in location within the area. PCSO said deputies did not have to use a tranquilizer gun to temporarily sedate the bears as the animals reportedly returned to their home before that action was taken.

PCSO said the bears caused a minor injury to their owner but they are expected to completely recover.

Deputies proceeded to lock the bears inside the home after the animals were back inside, according to the sheriff’s office.

A local exotic animal expert is reportedly caring for the bears while the owner continues receiving medical treatment, PCSO said.