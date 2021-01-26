2 Central Indiana men face charges in Capitol siege

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Central Indiana men face charges after they allegedly took part in the riot and siege at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

In a criminal complaint filed in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, federal authorities allege that Joshua Wagner and Israel Tutrow participated in the events on January 6 at the U.S. Capitol.

Wagner’s last known address is in Greenwood while Tutrow has a Greenfield address.

Wagner and Tutrow face charges of:

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly Conduct Which Impedes the Conduct of Government Business

Disruptive Conduct in the Capitol Buildings

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in the Capitol Buildings

The charges come after an image from inside the U.S. Capitol depicted them inside the U.S. Capitol during the events on January 6.

The criminal complaint states that witnesses told them Wagner picked up Tutrow on January 6 to travel from Indiana to Washington D.C. to participate in the rally for President Trump. The witness said while he didn’t know if either Wagner or Tutrow had any affiliation with hate groups, he was aware that Wagner vehemently opposes Joseph Biden as President. The witness did not think they went to D.C. with the intention of committing violence or causing a riot.

Wagner surrendered himself to authorities early Tuesday afternoon. There is an outstanding warrant for Tutrow’s arrest.