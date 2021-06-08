2 companies bringing up to 500 jobs to Whitestown, Crawfordsville

EL CERRITO, CA – MARCH 08: A “Help Wanted” sign is posted in the window of an automotive service shop on March 8, 2013 in El Cerrito, California. The Labor Department reported today that 236,000 jobs were added in February, bringing the national unemployment rate down to 7.7 percent, the lowest level since December 2008. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Nearly 500 jobs are coming to Whitestown and Crawfordsville over the next few years following a pair of Tuesday economic announcements.

Nevada-based ITS Logistics plans to build a 350,000-square-foot facility at 4683 Albert S. White Drive. Meantime, mattress manufacturer Tempur Sealy International is putting a foam-pouring facility in Crawsfordsville.

ITS Logistics expects to create up to 199 jobs before the end of 2024. The company, founded in Reno, Nevada, has grown to nearly 600 employees in Nevada, California, Oregon, Utah, Arizona, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The company will invest $11.8 million to build its first Midwest location. ITS said the Whitestown location, combined with its West Coast distribution channels, will allow it to offer national omnichannel distribution and fulfillment services to nearly 90% of the U.S. population within a two-day turnaround.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation offered ITS Logistics up to $1.5 million in conditional tax credits based on the company’s job creation plans. The town of Whitestown is considering additional incentives.

Tempur Sealy, headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky, will invest more than $138 million to build and equip its 700,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art production facility on 130 acres in Crawfordsville. It’ll be the company’s third foam-pouring facility in the U.S. and fourth worldwide.

Construction is expected to start this fall and slated for completion by 2023. The company aims to create about 300 new jobs by the end of 2025.

The IEDC offered the company up to $2.5 million in conditional tax credits based on its job creation plans. The IEDC will also offer up to $1.1 million from the Hoosier Business Investment (HBI) tax credit program based on the company’s planned capital investment in Indiana, and up to $450,000 to the local community from the Industrial Development Grant Fund to support infrastructure improvements.

Montgomery County is considering additional incentives.

The tax credits are conditional, meaning the tax incentives can only be claimed if both companies meet their respective job creation criteria.