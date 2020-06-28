2 teens critical after car submerges in water following crash

The scene on Fyre Road were a car full of teens crashed into a pond.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Two teens are in critical condition following an accident where a car left the road and ended up submerged in 10 feet of water.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash occurred shortly before 7 p.m. in the 7900 block of Frye Road on Indy’s southeast side.

Battalion Chief Rita Reith with the Indianapolis Fire Department praised the “selfless act” of three IMPD officers who responded first to the scene and went into the water to help retrieve multiple individuals who were inside the submerged vehicle.

Reith said the officers — one of whom was an ex-college swimmer — pulled both the teen boy and girl from the car before firefighters arrived on scene. Both teens were then transferred to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Reith said two other teenagers were in the vehicle as well, but they were able to escape the vehicle under their own power. They too were transported to the hospital to be checked out.

Reith praised the officers who were quick to respond, saying they gave a “very brave, heroic effort.”

“They gave those kids the best chance of survival,” Reith said.

At this time, authorities are unclear if the vehicle left the roadway due to slick conditions, high speed, or other factors. Reith said before entering the water, the car did strike a tree.

The investigation is ongoing.