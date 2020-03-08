2 critically injured in crash on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Two people are critically injured after a crash on the west side of Indianapolis, according to the Wayne Township Fire Department.

Around 5 p.m. Sunday, responders were called to the intersection of Holt Road and West Washington Street in reference to a single-vehicle crash.

Indianapolis police say the vehicle caught fire after the crash.

The two people were initially trapped inside the vehicle, but both have since been extricated and taken to local hospitals, according to WTFD.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.