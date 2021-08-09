2 dead, 1 injured after 2-vehicle crash in Bartholomew County

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY — Two people are dead and another person is injured after a two-vehicle crash Monday in Bartholomew County, according to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities were called to East 25th Street at about 12:15 p.m. in response to the crash.

The sheriff’s office says it was determined upon arrival that one person was dead and another person was entrapped in the same vehicle. The person entrapped was removed and taken to Columbus Regional Hospital, where they later died from their injuries. Their identities have not yet been released.

The other driver was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital with injuries, but their condition is unknown at this time, BCSO said in a release.

The sheriff’s office says East 25th Street was shutdown in both directions for about four hours while a crash reconstruction was conducted by both Indiana State Police and the Columbus Police Department.

An investigation into the crash in ongoing.