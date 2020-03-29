2 dead after triple shooting on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Two people are dead and a third person’s condition is “unknown” after a triple shooting on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 3:45 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the 2500 block of North Emerson Avenue, just north of I-70 exit on Emerson Ave.

INDOT has closed the entrance ramp to I-70 WB on Emerson Ave.

IMPD has not yet released details on what led up to the shooting.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.