2 dead after head-on crash in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — A two-vehicle crash left two people dead in Grant County Wednesday.

The Indiana State Police said the crash happened just before 6 a.m. Wednesday on State Road 26 near Grant County Road 562 East.

An initial investigation into the crash indicates that a 2009 Pontiac G8 was traveling eastbound on State Road 26 while a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound on the same road. For some unknown reason, the Pontiac crossed into the westbound lane, hitting the Chevrolet head-on. The crash led the Pontiac to catch on fire that firefighters extinguished.

The crash resulted in the death of both drivers at the crash scene. The driver of the Silverado was identified as 63-year-old Garry Moore. The driver of the Pontiac has not been positively identified.

The crash remains under investigation as of the time of this report. The road was closed as of 4 p.m. Wednesday as INDOT crews repaired road damage caused by the fire.