COLUMBUS, Ind. — A death investigation is underway after two people with gunshot wounds were found dead in a Columbus home Monday.

A 911 call about a shooting on Sumpter Court came in to the Columbus Police Dept. around 8:55 p.m.

Police said two people inside the home were pronounced deceased. Both had gunshot wounds.

Detectives believe there was an argument prior to the shooting involving the two deceased individuals.

Police say there are no known threats to the community at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this ongoing investigation is urged to contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600. Tips and information can be submitted anonymously.