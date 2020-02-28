2 employees at Tri West placed on leave, face possible license suspensions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIZTON, Ind. — North West Hendricks School Corporation (NWHSC) placed two employees on administrative leave Friday in connection with the child seduction investigation of former teacher and coach Tyler Bruce.

According to a release by NWHSC, Nathan Begle and Stacey Begle have both have been placed on leave from the district.

The school said the decision was made after the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) notified the board of the intent to suspend their licenses on Thursday.

Athletic Director Nate Begle and his wife, Dean of Students Stacey Begle were both placed on paid leave in July 2019 over the investigation.

In September 2019, the State Department of Education filed a complaint against Bruce, requesting his teaching license be revoked, and the NWHSC School Board held a special meeting to decide on the future of the Begles.

The board voted not to fire Nathan and Stacey Begle at the time, saying were not under investigation and could return to work immediately.

Bruce, a 31-year-old married father, is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student. He faces three felony charges: child seduction, attempted child seduction, and obstruction of justice.

Tri-West's former principal Adam Benner faces a criminal charge for failing to report a coach's alleged inappropriate relationship with a student to officials.

