2 facing federal firearms charges after CGIC investigation

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people face federal charges related to firearms after an investigation by the Indianapolis Crime Gun Intelligence Center (CGIC) Unit.

According to CGIC, an investigation into Frank Smith, 30, and Danielle Alford, 37, began on August 20 for their alleged involvement in suspected “straw purchasing” of firearms.

Authorities said Smith is a convicted felon, and was also believed to be involved in illegal firearms/narcotics possession.

CGIC seized an AR-style rifle, a shotgun, two handguns and around 5 lbs of synthetic marijuana.

Smith and Alford were both arrested and face pending federal charges related to firearms.

About CGIC:

CGIC is an inter-agency collaboration focused on the timely collection and analysis of crime gun evidence to identify serial shooters and disrupt violent crime. To date, CGIC’s efforts have led to the seizure of 121 crime guns and the arrest of 122 violent individuals in 2020. CGIC is a partnership between IMPD, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana, ATF, Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, and Fishers Police Department, with Indiana University serving as a research partner.