2 firefighters hurt after vacant house fire spreads to neighboring home on near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two firefighters were injured while responding to a house fire on the near northwest side overnight Thursday.

Around 12:20 a.m., firefighters were called to a vacant home in the 800 block of W. 29th Street.

According to officials, the fire in the vacant home then spread to a house next door that was occupied by two people.

They were able to make it out safely, but utilities had to be shut off so they will be displaced temporarily.

Two firefighters suffered heat exhaustion injuries. One had to be taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.