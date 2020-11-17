2 firefighters injured while battling house fire in Beech Grove

BEECH GROVE, Ind. – Two firefighters were injured while battling a fire in Beech Grove Tuesday morning.

One firefighter was in serious condition after falling off the roof. Another suffered minor injuries after falling from the main floor to the basement.

Crews were called around 6 a.m. to 95 S 4th Ave. in Beech Grove. The home is divided into multiple apartments.

All eight occupants were safely accounted for, IFD said.

The cause remains under investigation. IFD said it would take some time to determine the cause because there is about three feet of water in the basement.