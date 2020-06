HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — Two inmates in Henry County are back in custody after they escaped nearly a month ago.

Paige Thomas, 21, and Philishia Davis, 27, escaped from the Henry County Transition Center on May 3 while they were waiting to be moved to another dorm.

Deputies received several tips and confirmed their locations over the weekend.

They were both taken into custody in separate locations.

They now face their original charges plus an additional charge of felony escape.