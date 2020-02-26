2 high school students killed, 1 injured in Tippecanoe County crash

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — Two teenagers were killed and another was injured in a crash Wednesday morning. Police said all three teens are listed as Harrison High School students.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle crash on the 6800 block of E. 100 N. around 8:15 a.m.

Deputies found two deceased juveniles inside of the vehicle, and another juvenile injured outside of the vehicle.

Police said, during the investigation, witnesses described a Black 2011 Nissan Altima traveling east on 100 N. Witnesses said that the Nissan was traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash.

The Nissan then lost control after cresting a hill, and drove off the left side of the road and into a tree.

The Tippecanoe County Sherrif’s Office said the names of the three juveniles are being withheld until the coroner can make positive identification of the two deceased subjects after autopsies are conducted.

According to police, the injured teenager is being treated at IU Hospital in Lafayette.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected as being a factor, but toxicology results are pending.

Police added that road conditions at the time of the crash were described as wet, but not snow covered or icy.