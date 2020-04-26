2 hospitalized after apartment fire on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Two people were sent to the hospital after an apartment building caught fire on the northwest side of Indianapolis, according to officials.

Their conditions are unknown.

The Pike Township Fire Department says they responded to a fire Sunday at a two-story apartment building in the 8300 block of Hewlet Drive.

Fire crews arrived to find a heavy fire showing and were able to quickly get the fire under control.

One of the residents jumped from the second story due to interior conditions, the fire department said.

The residents of four apartment units are displaced after their homes sustained significant damage.

No firefighters or emergency responders were injured in the ordeal.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.