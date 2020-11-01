2 hospitalized after shooting in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — Two people were hospitalized early Sunday morning after a shooting in Anderson, according to the Anderson Police Department.

Police say the shooting happened in the 2000 block of George Street shortly before 5 a.m.

The two people shot brought themselves to Anderson hospitals with gunshot wounds that are not beloved to be life threatening, according to APD.

Officers interviewed persons of interest in connection to the shooting, but there have been no arrests at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.