2 hurt, car flipped in serious crash on west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition after a crash on the west side Tuesday morning.

IMPD officers say a passenger vehicle was going eastbound on W. Minnesota Avenue near Stout Field W. Drive when the driver tried to pass the cab of a semi.

The passenger vehicle lost control near the railroad tracks, struck the semi cab, and flipped.

The two people inside the car were taken to area hospitals in critical condition.

The driver of the semi cab was taken to an area hospital for a checkout.

Alcohol is not suspected at this time.