2 hurt in shooting on Indy's far east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A double shooting has left two people injured on Indy’s far east side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the 10100 block of John Marshall Drive, a residential area south of 38th and Mitthoeffer.

Police say when officers arrived on scene two victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims are said to be in stable condition at this time.

Police have not released any further information as the shooting investigation is still active and ongoing.

This article will be updated once more information has been gathered.

