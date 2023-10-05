INDIANAPOLIS — Two firefighters from the Indianapolis Fire Department suffered minor injuries, and one person was displaced Thursday morning following a house fire.

Crews responded to a vacant residential fire in the 900 block of N. Oxford Street around 3:21 a.m. IFD said the fire spread to both houses next door. One of the houses was occupied; the resident inside was able to evacuate safely. In addition, both firefighters were transported to a nearby hospital.

The fire was under control in 30 minutes.

This is a breaking news story, and FOX59/CBS4 will keep you updated when more information becomes available.