2 in hospital after east side I-465 crash involving pedestrian

INDINAPOLIS — Emergency teams responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on I-465 around 2:30 p.m. Friday.
Indiana State Police (ISP) said ambulance and fire teams arrived at the I-465 northbound ramp at 56th Street on the city’s east side.
According to police, a “serious two vehicle crash” occurred in which a pedestrian was struck.
One vehicle reportedly rolled over and two people are subsequently in the hospital.
ISP said the investigation is ongoing.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.